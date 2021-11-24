PIN Trading Down 36.5% Over Last 7 Days (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One PIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00066927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00072057 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,231.22 or 0.07383100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00086363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,394.30 or 1.00147966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

