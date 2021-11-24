PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) Plans GBX 0.50 Dividend

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PHSC stock opened at GBX 19 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.35. The firm has a market cap of £2.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67. PHSC has a 1 year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27.

PHSC Company Profile

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

