PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) Plans GBX 0.50 Dividend

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of PHSC stock opened at GBX 19 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.35. The firm has a market cap of £2.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67. PHSC has a 1 year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27.
PHSC Company Profile
