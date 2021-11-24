Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.4% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $258,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 889.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $89.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,077. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.42 and a 52-week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.