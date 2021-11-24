Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives $60.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

PHAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of PHAT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.98. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director David A. Socks sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $455,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $20,850,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,372 shares of company stock worth $21,811,224 over the last ninety days. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

