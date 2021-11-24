Pets at Home Group’s (PETS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.25) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 523.13 ($6.83).

Shares of LON:PETS opened at GBX 483.60 ($6.32) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 486.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The stock has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.93. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.85).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

