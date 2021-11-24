PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTR. HSBC downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PetroChina in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PetroChina during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PetroChina during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PetroChina by 5,514.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in PetroChina during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PTR opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PetroChina has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.78.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $105.67 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that PetroChina will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.789 dividend. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. PetroChina’s payout ratio is presently 50.92%.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

