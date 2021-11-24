Peter Butterfield Sells 269,417 Shares of Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) Stock

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) insider Peter Butterfield sold 269,417 shares of Alliance Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total value of £274,805.34 ($359,034.94).

Shares of APH opened at GBX 104 ($1.36) on Wednesday. Alliance Pharma plc has a 52-week low of GBX 72.20 ($0.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 123 ($1.61). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 104.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of £558.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52.

Get Alliance Pharma alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Alliance Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.49%.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 80 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.