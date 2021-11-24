Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PRGO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.76. The company had a trading volume of 50,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,404. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.44. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -51.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perrigo stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,689 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Perrigo worth $34,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

