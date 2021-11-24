Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €225.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($261.36) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($203.41) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($232.95) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €196.00 ($222.73) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €209.83 ($238.45).

Shares of EPA RI opened at €208.30 ($236.70) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €198.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €187.52. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($154.83).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

