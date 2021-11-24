PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 98.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

NYSE PRT opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $85.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78.

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.