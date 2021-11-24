Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,667 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.09% of Perma-Pipe International worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Founders Capital Management grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Perma-Pipe International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

NASDAQ PPIH opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.82 million, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

