Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 75 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 9,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 22,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 18,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $306.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.29 and its 200-day moving average is $302.12. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $259.15 and a 1 year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.