Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 234 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 89,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.6% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 15,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $299.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.15 and its 200-day moving average is $286.28. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

