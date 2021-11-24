Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 10,986 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 43.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,986 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,639,000 after acquiring an additional 274,919 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3,751.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 101,518 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 24.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 101,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $82.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.21. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $184.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

