Perkins Coie Trust Co Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 37,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 48.5% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.16.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $211.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.65.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

