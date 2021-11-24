Perkins Coie Trust Co Purchases 357 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,388 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.6% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,162,152,000 after acquiring an additional 757,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11,217.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 595,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $113.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

