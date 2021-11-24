Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.5% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,736,816,000 after buying an additional 3,795,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,265,121,000 after buying an additional 2,228,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $237.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

