Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $4.26 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 1.3% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $172.57 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $113.79 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.08 and its 200-day moving average is $157.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

