Perkins Coie Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

