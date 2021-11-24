Perkins Coie Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 77,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,503,000 after buying an additional 13,789 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $852,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $550,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 150.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 8,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $189.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.65 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

