Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys 72 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,018 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.1% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.4% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $554,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.0% in the third quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.4% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD stock opened at $408.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $416.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $357.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

