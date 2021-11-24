Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Makes New Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 2.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.59.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.