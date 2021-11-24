Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Invests $330,000 in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 1,538 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.07, for a total value of $773,721.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total value of $3,503,797.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,552 shares of company stock worth $26,601,419 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

TECH opened at $472.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $503.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.91. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $296.00 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

