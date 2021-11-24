Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $51.17

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.17 and last traded at $52.06, with a volume of 76676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.42.
PENN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.
The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.68.
In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,282,000 after buying an additional 216,755 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 20.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,016,000 after purchasing an additional 400,613 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after purchasing an additional 405,801 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 14.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,422,000 after purchasing an additional 99,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,830,000 after purchasing an additional 728,417 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
