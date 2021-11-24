Pembina Pipeline’s (PPL) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their sector perform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PPL has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CSFB downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline to C$41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.92.

TSE:PPL opened at C$39.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.22. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$29.96 and a twelve month high of C$43.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5975013 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -675.60%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total value of C$278,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$318,416. Also, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total value of C$61,952.27. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 266 shares of company stock valued at $10,669.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

