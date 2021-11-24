Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

PBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

NYSE PBA opened at $31.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.43. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.19.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. Equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

