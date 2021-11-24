Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO) shares rose 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39.97 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.50). Approximately 125,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 151,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.50).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The company has a market cap of £17.41 million and a P/E ratio of -10.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 43.50.

About Pelatro (LON:PTRO)

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign life-cycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, unified communication management, and data monetization.

