Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Pediapharm Inc. (TSE:MDP) shares dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.92 and last traded at C$2.93. Approximately 32,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 59,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.

MDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pediapharm to a “hold” rating and set a C$3.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Pediapharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Pediapharm alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$56.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.39) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.39). The company had revenue of C$22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.99 million. Analysts forecast that Pediapharm Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pediapharm (TSE:MDP)

Meredith Corporation, a leading media company for nearly 120 years, produces service journalism that engages audiences with essential, inspiring, and trusted content. Meredith reaches more than 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 95 percent of all U.S. women, across media platforms including digital, video, print, and broadcast television.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Pediapharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediapharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.