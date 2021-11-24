PEAKDEFI 1-Day Volume Reaches $589,897.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC on major exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $200.19 million and approximately $589,897.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00045664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.80 or 0.00249905 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,631,271.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00085788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAK is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,423,944,948 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,682,905 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

