Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Up 5.3%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) was up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.39. Approximately 34,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,413,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Several research analysts recently commented on BTU shares. Benchmark raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $37,397.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,696,544 shares of company stock worth $27,306,910. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 477.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053,708 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,053,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $74,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,412 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,025,725 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,645 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,861,300 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $27,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

