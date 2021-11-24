PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 2,945 Shares

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $141,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $178,009.82.

Shares of PC Connection stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.64. The stock had a trading volume of 36,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,035. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.15. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PC Connection by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in PC Connection by 55.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in PC Connection by 4.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PC Connection by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PC Connection by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

