PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 121,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 471,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 40,181 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.76. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.87) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

