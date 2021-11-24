Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $278.67.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 target price (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

PCTY stock traded down $9.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $255.88. The stock had a trading volume of 563,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 161.95 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.43. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $1,475,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,187 shares of company stock worth $55,312,859. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Paylocity by 315.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,167,000 after acquiring an additional 558,180 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 60.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,736,000 after purchasing an additional 394,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,899,000 after purchasing an additional 355,916 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 342.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 313,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,839,000 after purchasing an additional 242,746 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,476,745,000 after purchasing an additional 220,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

