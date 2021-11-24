Paul Marcuse Acquires 19,710 Shares of BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) Stock

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) insider Paul Marcuse bought 19,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £19,907.10 ($26,008.75).

Shares of LON BCPT opened at GBX 101.40 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £778.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16. BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 68.20 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 104.40 ($1.36). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 98.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from BMO Commercial Property Trust’s previous dividend of $0.35. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

