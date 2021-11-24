Paul Griscom Sells 452 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) SVP Paul Griscom sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $15,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Griscom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of Macy’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64.

M stock opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 3,134.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 71,073 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 136,440 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,209,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,148,000 after buying an additional 423,535 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

