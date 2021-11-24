Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Receives $51.00 Average PT from Analysts

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

PKIUF stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. Parkland has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.56.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

