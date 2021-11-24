Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 33,392 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,392 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Rollins worth $20,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rollins by 19.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,298,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,385 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Rollins by 1,712.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 592,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,248,000 after purchasing an additional 559,397 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,881,000 after purchasing an additional 505,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rollins by 56.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,444,000 after purchasing an additional 447,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter worth about $13,646,000. 38.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

ROL opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $41.83.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

