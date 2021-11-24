Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $20,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $219.28 on Wednesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.46 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 42.58%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $231.89 per share, for a total transaction of $973,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

