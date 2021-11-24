Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 27,672 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,672 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $19,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE PBH opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.70. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.