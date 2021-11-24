Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $19.78 Million Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 253,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,357 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $19,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 942.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after acquiring an additional 932,445 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 77.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,510,000 after acquiring an additional 384,400 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 346.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 276,749 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,725,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,615,000 after acquiring an additional 238,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

EHC stock opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $60.85 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EHC. Truist decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

