Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $20,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,835,000 after buying an additional 24,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,131,000 after buying an additional 193,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,063,000 after buying an additional 247,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,346,000 after buying an additional 44,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WH opened at $86.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.57 and its 200 day moving average is $75.61. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.58 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

WH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.