Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 104,575 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,639,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,575 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Pearson worth $19,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pearson by 24.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after buying an additional 177,263 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Pearson during the first quarter worth about $1,727,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pearson by 12.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 113,409 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Pearson during the second quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in Pearson by 10.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 644,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 60,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

PSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of PSO opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pearson plc has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

