Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 30,017 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 858,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,017 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $21,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.58. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $27.51.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

