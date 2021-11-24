Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Purchases 14,080 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,454 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,578 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,221,000 after buying an additional 1,981,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,892,000 after buying an additional 1,747,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $39.30. 26,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,673. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.62 and a one year high of $40.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

