Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 411,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.12. 34,163 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.