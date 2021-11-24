Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) dropped 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.87 and last traded at $22.92. Approximately 7,304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 12,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $793,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,910,000.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.