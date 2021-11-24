Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives $9.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.71.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

