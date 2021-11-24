Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 85.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 7.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Burzik purchased 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.27 per share, for a total transaction of $50,248.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rice Doug bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $42,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,730 shares of company stock valued at $236,962 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.33. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.27 million, a P/E ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

