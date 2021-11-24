Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.55. Ormat Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ORA traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.52. 7,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,124. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.37. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $128.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

In related news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $183,668.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 38.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

