Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBT opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orange County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orange County Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OBT. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Orange County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orange County Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Orange County Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

